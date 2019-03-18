IT'S ABOUT TIME: FINALLY, Someone Calls Out GM And Its Perpetual Incompetence

President Trump warned General Motors that “time is of the essence” to reopen a plant in Ohio that closed earlier this month, citing the strong economy and competition from companies like Toyota. “Because the economy is so good, General Motors must get their Lordstown, Ohio, plant open, maybe in a different form or with a new owner, FAST!” Trump tweeted Saturday. “Toyota is investing 13.5 $Billion in U.S., others likewise. G.M. MUST ACT QUICKLY. Time is of the essence!” General Motors eliminated 1,700 jobs at the assembly plant when it closed earlier this month but hasn’t signaled if the plant will permanently shut down...



