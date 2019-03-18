IT'S ABOUT TIME: FINALLY, Someone Calls Out GM And Its Perpetual Incompetence

Agent00R submitted on 3/18/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:39:40 AM

0 user comments | Views : 538 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.washingtonexaminer.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

President Trump warned General Motors that “time is of the essence” to reopen a plant in Ohio that closed earlier this month, citing the strong economy and competition from companies like Toyota.

“Because the economy is so good, General Motors must get their Lordstown, Ohio, plant open, maybe in a different form or with a new owner, FAST!” Trump tweeted Saturday. “Toyota is investing 13.5 $Billion in U.S., others likewise. G.M. MUST ACT QUICKLY. Time is of the essence!”

General Motors eliminated 1,700 jobs at the assembly plant when it closed earlier this month but hasn’t signaled if the plant will permanently shut down...

Read Article


IT'S ABOUT TIME: FINALLY, Someone Calls Out GM And Its Perpetual Incompetence

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]