If Alfa's New 700HP 8C Looks Like THIS, Will It Find Many Takers In The Super Car Segment?

Sergio Marchionne’s five-year plan for FCA is putting Alfa Romeo and Maserati at the forefront with a slew of new models for both Italian legendary marques. While the company with the trident logo will finally be getting the Alfieri Coupe & Convertible and a sub-Levante SUV, Alfa will expand its portfolio to include two new crossovers, the GTV (a.k.a. Giulia Coupe) we’ve already rendered , and this – the 8C.

Further enhancing the company’s focus on sports cars, the reborn 8C was teased by FCA’s boss last week when Alfa Romeo’s 2018-2022 roadmap was officially revealed. Using that shadowy image showing the red silhouette of the 8C, we’ve decided to render the entire side profile of the mid-engined supercar.