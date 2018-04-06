If Alfa's New 700HP 8C Looks Like THIS, Will It Find Many Takers In The Super Car Segment?

Sergio Marchionne’s five-year plan for FCA is putting Alfa Romeo and Maserati at the forefront with a slew of new models for both Italian legendary marques.

While the company with the trident logo will finally be getting the Alfieri Coupe & Convertible and a sub-Levante SUV, Alfa will expand its portfolio to include two new crossovers, the GTV (a.k.a. Giulia Coupe) we’ve already rendered , and this – the 8C.

Further enhancing the company’s focus on sports cars, the reborn 8C was teased by FCA’s boss last week when Alfa Romeo’s 2018-2022 roadmap was officially revealed. Using that shadowy image showing the red silhouette of the 8C, we’ve decided to render the entire side profile of the mid-engined supercar.



User Comments

MDarringer

It will be another footnote like the 4C.

If Alfa Romeo did something priced like a Corvette that would (1) sell well and (2) create a sporting image for the brand, then that would be what to do.

If Alfa Romeo wants to be successful, they need to focus on crossovers in the $30-60K range to the exclusion of everything else because nothing else will sell.

Meanwhile, no product for the mainstream brands that can sell in a week what Alfa and Maserati combined sell in two years.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/4/2018 11:50:41 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -4   

TomM

For a company was - for the most of its life - in the business of making mass market cars - this new PLAN really leaves that behind.

Even in Europe - FIAT is well behind many "Econo-Brands (Skoda- etc)" and has nothing in the works in the sizes that would sell in Europe and emerging markets. SO - FCA is betting the farm on JEEP. ANd while we already know that sedans are not selling right now here - gas is still far more expensive in europe. While Crossovers have sold better there - they will not take the market like they have here.

WE already know that Alfa and Maserati are NOT going to be big sellers - although if they price them high enough - they might actually be profitable _ STILL - no new car platform means that they will still be using 20TH century technology (The mercedes platform from which their cars are based) - and eventually weight is going to be an issue.

I can see a Chinese company buying FCA to get Jeep and Access to the markets - and they might even be able to supply entry level cars that FIAT no longer makes - but I do not see FCA surviving without a merger or sale.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 6/4/2018 12:53:17 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

Indeed and a sale has to coming fast. I'm betting on a sale of Jeep/Ram/Dodge, because the Italians would rather see Fiat, Alfa, and Maserati dead than in the hands of the Koreans or the Chinese. There is simply too much merde in FCA to merge it into a successful company anyway.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/4/2018 1:04:26 PM | | Votes: -2   

mini22

Why can't they just upgrade the 4C into something a bit more livable. For example raid the parts been from the Giulia and Stelvio-Power steering, 2.0 engine, suspension parts, transmission etc.Re-engineer the hood so it can open as a trunk for storage. That's what this car needs. Then you have a Cayman/Boxster competitor. I do believe a new CEO will want to sell off chunks of FCA to the Chinese or Korean's.Jeep/Ram is still considered gold as a marquee.

mini22 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/4/2018 2:56:21 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

