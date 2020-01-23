If Aston Didn’t Exist, Which Car Would YOU Recommend James Bond Drive? And Would It STILL Be A Car?

Agent001 submitted on 1/23/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:04:09 PM

4 user comments | Views : 510 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

I recently watched the trailer of the upcoming No time to die James Bond trailer.

Of course, my favorite part was the appearance of the Aston Martin DB5 in action. I LOVED the new placement of the front guns inside the main headlamp.

It's hard to think of a Bond film WITHOUT an Aston Martin in it.

But this is the internet and we're allowed to have fun so we're going to paint a fantasy scenario and look forward to hearing your opinions.

So here's the question...If there was NO Aston Martin and YOU made the decision on what his vehicle/vehicles would be, WHICH would you choose? And would it still be a CAR or something else?

And if you haven't seen the trailer, here you go. Enjoy!




If Aston Didn’t Exist, Which Car Would YOU Recommend James Bond Drive? And Would It STILL Be A Car?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

In the old days, a Jensen Interceptor of course. Subsequent to that, there were some lovely TVRs like the Tasmin, Cerbera, Tuscan, and Sagaris.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/23/2020 9:24:14 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

I was going to say that :) . Starting from 1964 with Gold Finger, you have to pick something British and from the time period. A Jag E-Type coupe would have been in the running too I guess. But the Jensen would be seen as more robust and fitting for the role. In the books Bond drives a Bentley as his person car, so a Continental Coupe would be a good choice too for that time.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 1/23/2020 9:29:07 PM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

It's unfortunate how poorly the E Type aged. An early XKE (sic) looks so much nicer than the late 60s to 70s versions and those versions look horrid today. The Interceptor has aged incredibly well.

A car that would not have aged well--had it been produced--that would have been a great Bond car would have been the TVR Zante. I happen to love the TVR Trident, Zante, Tasmin look along with the TR7. I adore the TR7. It's a terrible sports car, but I love the look.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/23/2020 10:08:19 PM | | Votes: 1   

Section_31_JTK

Jag E type, Bentley Supersport, Jag XK120, and some of the cars driven by John Steed of the Avengers.

Section_31_JTK (View Profile)

Posted on 1/23/2020 10:25:01 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]