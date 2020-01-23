If Aston Didn’t Exist, Which Car Would YOU Recommend James Bond Drive? And Would It STILL Be A Car?

I recently watched the trailer of the upcoming No time to die James Bond trailer. Of course, my favorite part was the appearance of the Aston Martin DB5 in action. I LOVED the new placement of the front guns inside the main headlamp.



It's hard to think of a Bond film WITHOUT an Aston Martin in it.



But this is the internet and we're allowed to have fun so we're going to paint a fantasy scenario and look forward to hearing your opinions.



So here's the question...If there was NO Aston Martin and YOU made the decision on what his vehicle/vehicles would be, WHICH would you choose? And would it still be a CAR or something else?



And if you haven't seen the trailer, here you go. Enjoy!







