If Ferrari's New Purosangue Looks Like THIS Would You Choose It Over A Urus?

Agent009 submitted on 12/27/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:48:06 AM

0 user comments | Views : 366 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The first part of the following decade is set to see Ferrari releasing the first SUV in the history of the company.

And, as we approach the release of the high-riding Maranello machine and the level of enthusiasm goes through the roof, the Internet replies with all sorts of renderings that try to portray the future model.

Last time we discussed the matter, our eyes were treated to a piece of work that showcased the SUV using the most evolution of the Prancing Horse design language (think: Roma).

Read Article


If Ferrari's New Purosangue Looks Like THIS Would You Choose It Over A Urus?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]