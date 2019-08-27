If Ford's Mustang Inspired Crossover Looks Like THIS, Would You Trade In Your Pony Car For One?

A few days ago, spy photographers captured Ford's upcoming Mustang-inspired, electric crossover SUV wearing production sheet metal. Unfortunately, camouflage kept most of the final design cues under wraps. Only a few features stood out, like the sloping roof, muscle-car-like front fascia, and tough stance, most notably.

But we need not wait until November (when Ford will preview the SUV) to imagine what it might look like. Thank Internet artists for this early look, specifically graphic designer Luca Serafini who took a swing at visualizing Ford's upcoming Mustang-inspired electric SUV via photoshop.