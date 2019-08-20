If GM Can Sell The New Corvette For UNDER 60k, HOW ON EARTH Can They Charge OVER 50k For A BLAZER Or Almost 6 Figures For Escalade?

If you read about the 2020 Corvette the two top things that resonate from GM's messaging is supercar competitor and UNDER 60k starting price.



Amazing right?

For the first time since I owned a Tahoe in 2001, I'm actually THINKING of getting a Corvette. That is IF it's no more than MSRP.

My guess is with the right options you'll be able to get a decent config for low to mid 70's. You can't buy a 10 year old 4.2 Audi R8 for that. So kudos to GM for the first interesting product since the debut of the first Escalade.

But as I ponder that and I see people posting reviews of the new Chevy Blazer and what the pricing is of that I can't help but think...If GM can build something as great as the 2020 Corvette and charge so little, HOW THE F is a Blazer OVER 50k or the Cadillac Escalade approaching six figures?

And for perspective the new Kia Telluride is even NICER than an Escalade and it maxes out at UNDER $50k.

Spies, discuss...



