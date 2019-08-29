If Lexus Brought Back The LFA, What Would Be The "Must Have" Technology To Showcase?

Two in 2018 and three so far in 2019, that’s how many LFAs Lexus sold in North America. Production of the V10 supercar ended late 2012 after 500 units, and yet Toyota’s luxury marque is still selling “brand new” examples. While there aren’t any immediate plans for a direct replacement, at least we now know Lexus is open to the idea of introducing another performance flagship model.

In an interview with Autocar mostly about a new Frankfurt-bound electric hatchback concept, the company’s vice president, Koji Sato, was asked to talk about the prospects of another car in the same vein as the LFA. His answer leaves the door a bit open for a new supercar, but don’t expect it anytime soon: