“Without the rotary engine, there would probably be no Mazda. And without Mazda, the rotary engine certainly wouldn’t have been in production for nearly 50 years.” This is the message the Zoom-Zoom company published on a page dedicated to the quinquagenary (yes, it’s a word) of its rotary engine back in 2017. Since then, Mazda has announced the rotary’s return as a range-extending engine, but with no signs of a new RX sports car.



Read Article