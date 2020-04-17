If Only There Was A New BMW Right Now That Stirred The Emotions Like This One Did.

When 00R and I chat about cars the conversation inevitably turns to which products move us. He owns an M2 and I've owned at LEAST 20 of them over the years.



But right now we we chat, I voice to him that NOTHING they sell MOVES me or makes me want to LUST after one. Great cars still, but in my opinion, they've LOST their MOJO.



But when I saw THIS one for sale it inspired me to write this because back in that day, this one CREATED my obsession that motivated me to someday want to own their products. A Chef friend had one and took me for a ride and I was SEDUCED and swore that SOMEDAY I would get a BMW. I was taken by the KINKINESS of HofMeister.



This one is for sale and it's a beauty...Start your weekend car dreams gawking over THIS!









This 1988 BMW M5 was sold new by Brooks Buick BMW in Towson, Maryland, and was brought to Georgia by the seller after being acquired on BaT in September 2019. The car is finished in black over a Natur leather interior, and power is provided by a 3.5-liter S38B35 inline-six paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. Service performed under current ownership has included new engine and transmission mounts, a fan clutch, control arms, and more. This E28 M5 shows 102k miles and is now offered with the original bill of sale, service records, an accident-free Carfax report





