If Sales Are In The Tank For Tesla, What Hope Is There For ANY Upcoming Competitor’s Models?

Today wasn't a good day for Tesla or stockholders holding shares. The company badly missed expectations on deliveries and the world panicked.



And then of course when that happens the stock goes in the gutter.



Sharp, radical volatility is nothing new for Tesla shares.



But it got me thinking about what is happening.



I don't have all the answers, but I do think I have a history of knowing where a market is going or if a product is a winner or a loser.



I hear the calls from the bleachers...



"So tell us oh esteemed number one...what does this blip mean to you?"



Let me first make a disclaimer. I don't own a Tesla, won't be buying one anytime soon and don't receive any ad dollars from Tesla. But I like dreamers like Musk. I think the S and the 3 are attractive and if I WERE to go electric, I'd buy a Tesla. I agree with Bob Lutz, the Model X looks like a loaf of white bread. But I GET why people like it.



1. Tesla stock will come back and I will probably buy tomorrow am. It always does and MOST of the media (which we all know has a heavy liberal bias) WANTS Elon to win and for electrified cars to reach critical mass in the USA and around the world.



2. An even MORE important slice of wisdom I'm seeing out of this is that....wait for it....something we've said for a long time that the mainstream media REFUSES to acknowledge. The market and pool of buyers who REALLY want electric cars is still INCREDIBLY small and until battery tech has a revolutionary change in both cost and capacity, we are ion's away from these cars being more than 1/2% of the market.



3. Tesla has the market cornered on this market and 95% of the people who will want an electric car will ONLY want a Tesla. These pipe dreamers in Europe who think they have even a CHANCE of success in this market are DELUSIONAL and they will ALL fail against Elon. Example, Jaguar F-Pace. Got get yours right now for a huge discount AND ZERO PERCENT financing. I've seen ONE driving in SoCal since the release of the car. That's NOT a great sign. READ MY LIPS. THE DEMAND JUST ISN'T THERE NO MATTER HOW MUCH YOU WANT IT TO BE.



4. I still don't know WHY ON EARTH companies like Porsche are developing electric SEDANS when the only thing selling outside of their 911 are SUV'S! The world has announce the DEATH of the sedan and your trying to get people to buy into the hype that in a year or TWO, you'll FINALLY have a Model S competitor that won't beat Tesla's range and tech interface? WHAT, could go wrong there?!



5. NO European or Asian company will BEAT an American company like Tesla in the tech world. JSUT NOT GONNA HAPPEN.



So, in closing...call your financial advisor in the AM and if they say take a risk BUY TESLA. And then on a couple months, you can thank me in the comments.



Spies...Am I RIGHT ON here or do you DOUBT THE GREAT AND POWERFUL 001?!



