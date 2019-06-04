If TRUMP Were To Impose A 25 Percent Tariff On Mexican-made Autos, Would The President Actually Be Doing Us A Favor?

So, a thought occurred to me after parsing the news from the last 48 hours. First off, President Trump is sticking to his guns on Mexico. There's no doubt about that.



Second, he's puffing his chest out — again — as it relates to the border.



Now I don't subscribe to the thinking that a car built in a specific place will automatically render it worse than a vehicle built in a different region. We know that's not the case as automakers like Honda, Toyota, BMW and Mercedes-Benz build great products right here in the good 'ol U-S-of-A — and it's not like we've always been known for building the most solid autos in history.



BUT, I know a bunch of folks who do.



For example, in the Volkswagen community it was always thought better to get a "German-built one," versus a Mexican-built vehicle.



That said, the thought crossed my mind: Would President Trump actually be doing much of the buying public a favor if he implemented a 25 percent tariff on Mexican-built vehicles? OR, would he just be harming consumers who costs will surely be passed along to?



What say you, Spies?





...After backing away from a threat this week to immediately shut the border to stop a surge of migrants from Central America, Trump raised the specter of a 25-percent tariff on cars as a possible tool he could use to force Mexico to halt illegal immigration and drugs.



"Before we close the border we'll put the tariffs on the cars. I don't think we'll ever have to close the border because the penalty of tariffs on cars coming into the United States from Mexico at 25 percent will be massive," Trump told reporters at the White House.



Earlier, Trump said he would give Mexico "a one-year warning" to stop drug trafficking, or face tariffs. But he held out the possibility that the measure could be used sooner to address migration issues...



