If Tesla's New Pickup Looks Like THIS, Would You take The Bait And Get One?

A concept artist has showcased a cool and creative take on Tesla’s pickup truck, which is expected to be revealed sometime later this year. Bold and unapologetically futuristic, the Tesla Truck render is a pretty good representation of Elon Musk’s upcoming “cyberpunk” vehicle.

When Elon Musk discussed Tesla’s upcoming pickup truck to veteran tech journalist Kara Swisher last November, he noted that the vehicle will be so futuristic, it won’t look out of place in the iconic sci-fi Blade Runner franchise. Musk even mentioned that if the vehicle does not sell well because it’s too cyberpunk, then the electric car maker will release a more “conventional” truck.