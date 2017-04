Tesla CEO Elon Musk made a rare and welcomed reference to the next generation Roadster last month after the upcoming vehicle was surprisingly left out of Musk’s product plan last year. He confirmed that the vehicle is still planned, but “a few years away”.

In the meantime, designers are attempting to envision what the vehicle could look like based on the original Tesla Roadster and the automaker’s evolving design language. Today, we might be looking at the most impressive one yet.