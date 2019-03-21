If The 2020 Corvette Looks Like THIS, Will You Be Running Down To The Dealership With Your Checkbook In Hand?

There’s a good chance the upcoming Chevrolet Corvette C8 might set the record for the most rendered car in history — especially if the rumored production delay turns out to be true.

 

While we’ve featured a fair share of mid-engine Corvette renderings so far, including our own, we can’t ignore these two new CGIs released by Chazcron from the MidEngineCorvetteForum.

Based on a new set of spy photos of the 2020 Corvette C8 that revealed more details of the headlights and taillights, the renderings manage to paint a rather accurate picture of the upcoming mid-engine sports car.



