Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N. V.’s announcement on Monday of a $4.5 billion investment in manufacturing capacity in and around Detroit also signals the likely return of Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, classic nameplates in the history of sport utility vehicle.



After nine years of delays, teases and false starts, FCA says it will introduce Wagoneer in 2021 – a vehicle that will compete against models like the Chevrolet Tahoe, Lincoln Navigator, Range Rover and other big SUVs.























