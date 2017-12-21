If The Chevrolet Corvette Is SO Good, WHY Does GM Have To Discount It THIS Much To Sell?

One of the best sports cars on the market right now is the Chevrolet Corvette. Simply put, when equipped with the Z51 package, the Corvette is an enjoyable machine. Now if you step up to the Z06 model, well, then you're talking about a completely different beast.



That's because it's producing about 650 horsepower from its V8 powerplant. It's a monster.



And with the C7 cars the interior finally is acceptable. Is it perfect? No. But, boy, what a step up from the C6 generation cars.



When you compare it to the likes of sports cars like the Porsche 911, Mercedes-AMG GT, Audi R8 and Jaguar F-Type, it's really sort of a no brainer. So, it's a mystery to us...



IF the Corvette is THAT good, WHY does General Motors have to discount the vehicle so drastically to sell it?











