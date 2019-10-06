If The Next Gen Tesla Model S Looked Like THIS, Would You Crack Open Your Wallet For One?

The photos belong to Emre Husmen, the same person who created the model for a Model P Tesla pickup that we showed you recently.

While the artist is mainly focused on sleek electric cars, he couldn't resist making the new Model S look ready for the track.

The electric sedan features bold C-shaped front and rear lights, giving the car a sleeker look. Extra creases are also added to the bodywork, around the shoulders and hood. Meanwhile, the back features both a diffuser and trunk spoiler effect.

skytop

Too many design effects create a gaudy overstated fatty looking sedan.

