If The Tesla CyberTruck Is HALF As Exciting As This Video, Ford, GM And RAM Better Have Some BIG Backup Plans.

Six years ago, I made a video about a young boy jettisoning his father's Model S into outer space.

I did this out of my love for the Tesla brand, and the imagination it gave to creators like myself. And recently, after a few months of quarantining here in Los Angeles, I decided to start a new little project at home to stay creative and keep myself busy. With two weeks and a laptop, this is what I ended up with.

Music: "Fool" by Ryan Taubert (100% Clearance through Musicbed)
UAP Footage: "GOFAST" & "GIMBAL" videos released by the U.S. Department of Defense, April 27, 2020




User Comments

SanJoseDriver

Watch the trailer to the Jay Leno show featuring the truck, it looks insane. There haven't been a lot of videos of it driving from the inside during the daytime. The glass roof from the inside, holy crap. It looks like Elon jumps on the tonneau cover as well to show how strong it is. Can't wait for the episode!

