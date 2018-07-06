If YOU Had To Pick The Holy Grail Vehicle For Hipsters, WHICH Brand And Model Would It Be?

You know, hipsters are a funny group of people. That's because they're just...odd.



Whether you're in Williamsburg, Brooklyn or Austin, Texas, one must seriously consider: Am I attending a Civil War reenactment? Between the clothing and the highly styled facial hair, you just can't tell.



And while the majority of hipsters will seek transportation via an Uber or a fixed-gear bicycle, it turns out these types drive too. Predictably, their tastes run the gamut and they're off beat.



But if you had to pick ONE vehicle that best represents their vehicle of choice by BRAND and MODEL, WHICH would it be?



I've got several ideas in mind but I'd rather let the Spies do the talking first. Let us know in the comments below.





