If YOU Ran Ford, What Date Would YOU Pick As The Smartest Time To Launch The 2021 Bronco?

If things were normal, we would all be oogling real photos and specs of the 2021 Ford Bronco.

But we all are fully aware, things are FAR from normal.

The official launch was slated for the day after St. Patrick's Day, March 18th.

But like everyone else, those plans went off-road and derailed.

So now that we've had close to a month to sit back, follow the news and brainstorm we have a simple home school assignment for you all tonight.

If YOU ran Ford and had to pick a new launch date for one of your MOST important products in YEARS, what would be your timing.

And would you launch BOTH the full size AND baby Bronco at the same time?

Pick a date or still scheduled event and tell us why YOUR choice is BEST?

Spies, discuss...



SuperCarEnthusiast

Long Ford waits, less sales will be! Most people who were interest in the Bronco and baby Bronco have already moved in and purchase their new vehicles! Ford just not too smart in keeping and hyping the. Broncos and holding on the release date to infinity!

SuperCarEnthusiast

Posted on 4/7/2020 11:12:04 PM   

