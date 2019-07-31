If YOU Were In Charge Of Nissan How Would You Get Them Back On Track?

The news of Nissan’s recent financial trouble brought attention right where it needs to be: on lackluster product. In our most recent reporting regarding Nissan’s sales woes, I was asked in the comments whether I had any ideas for improvement. Well that got me thinking (and worked up), and it turns out I do have ideas, and they fall into three major categories.



irst up is a culling of product. Nissan makes too many things that are old/noncompetitive/boring/bad/similar. The following listing covers current models, and pares them down into a new lineup for 2023 or thereabouts:



Read Article