If YOU Were In Charge Of Nissan How Would You Get Them Back On Track?

Agent009 submitted on 7/31/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:54:31 AM

1 user comments | Views : 658 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thetruthaboutcars.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The news of Nissan’s recent financial trouble brought attention right where it needs to be: on lackluster product.

In our most recent reporting regarding Nissan’s sales woes, I was asked in the comments whether I had any ideas for improvement. Well that got me thinking (and worked up), and it turns out I do have ideas, and they fall into three major categories.

irst up is a culling of product. Nissan makes too many things that are old/noncompetitive/boring/bad/similar. The following listing covers current models, and pares them down into a new lineup for 2023 or thereabouts:

Read Article


If YOU Were In Charge Of Nissan How Would You Get Them Back On Track?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

(1) Fire the stylists who churn out ugly insect styling with the chrome "u" on the nose and find people who have taste.

(2) Ditch the CVT. Conventional automatics are simply better.

(3) Get away from Renault at all cost. They destroyed Nissan quality. Quality needs to be priority #1.

(4) Kill Titan, Frontier, Armada, Maxima, Note, and every Infiniti.

(5) Reposition the Z Car against the Mustang engine-for-engine, option-for-option, to the penny.

(6) Reposition the GTR to fill the hole left by the Corvette C7.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/31/2019 10:24:50 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]