If YOU Were President Trump, What Would YOU Do For The Auto Industry To Get It Rolling Again? Make A Car Purchase 100% Tax Deductible?

Agent001 submitted on 4/11/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:41:31 PM

0 user comments | Views : 144 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

To say world leaders and their teams have their work cut out for them when this pandemic finally breaks, could be the understatement of this new decade.



But the stakes in the USA are the highest because we HAD, the best economy before this crisis.

President Trump has already said he will be helping industries like airlines, cruise business, etc.

But he hasn't hinted anything detailed about what he might or might not do for the auto industry.

Oil and cars? The two biggest industries?

That would be a yes.

So we're asking our savvy, car-centric audience to weigh in on their favorite subject.

If you were the President, what would YOU do to rev things back up? Make a vehicle purchase 100% deductible in 2020? Or something else?

And don't say another cars and clunkers. What a DOG that was and SO 2008.

Spies, discuss...



If YOU Were President Trump, What Would YOU Do For The Auto Industry To Get It Rolling Again? Make A Car Purchase 100% Tax Deductible?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]