If You Are Going To Replace That Aging 5 Series With An Alfa Romeo, Then Get Ready To Wait Longer

A few months ago, Alfa Romeo outlined plans to build a new flagship sedan positioned above the Giulia to rival the likes of the BMW 5 Series and Audi A6, just as the Giulia is competing against the BMW 3 Series. At the time, it was rumored to arrive in 2018 as a large sedan similar in size to the 5er with a 2.2-liter diesel and 2.0-liter gasoline engine from the Giulia with RWD and AWD. However, a new report by Automotive News suggests that Alfa’s new flagship sedan has been delayed until 2021.



