If You Had To Bet ALL Your Money Tesla Or Uber, WHICH Company Will End Up Being The BETTER Business And Be More Successful Long Term?

Most of us in America are doing way better due to this booming economy but we're pretty sure all of us didn't sell our stock holdings for 2. 5 BILLION dollars, like the founder of Uber did last week.



We say good for him and all those who gamble and start new businesses.



But there is one interesting thing about modern companies like Uber and Tesla.



On PAPER, most smart business people would say both of these businesses are like comparing fantasy football leagues to real football leagues.



So our question to you is based on this assumption is...If YOU had to risk ALL your money on ONE of these two companies, which will end up being real and most prosperous?



Spies, discuss...





