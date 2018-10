Mercedes-AMG has confirmed that its big V12 engine will soon be killed off but that its V8s will live on thanks to electrification.

AMG boss Tobias Moers told Go Auto at the Paris Auto Show that the V12 will die when production of the current S65 ends.

“So we are going to move the S65 out of our portfolio,” he said.

Fortunately, AMG’s twin-turbo V8 isn’t going anywhere, meaning enthusiasts will still be able to get their AMG fix.