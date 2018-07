According to CarAdvice, Kia will soon issue a recall for Stinger owners who checked the box for Sunset Yellow exterior paint. The problem? Defective paint. All of the affected Kia Stingers will receive a full respray. So what’s exactly wrong with the paint? Apparently the specific issue involves an oil ingredient in the paint that causes a failure in long-term durability. It can also more easily crack from stone chips and other forms of direct contact.







