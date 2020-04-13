If You Think You Are Going Off Roading In That New Cybertruck, You Got Another Thing Coming

Agent009 submitted on 4/13/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:17:34 PM

2 user comments | Views : 620 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Tesla Cybertruck is, without a doubt, one of the most discussed vehicles in recent memory.

The pickup’s polarizing and robust design has vehicle fanatics raving about the possibility of changing the tune of the American truck market today. In a recently published video from The Fast Lane Car YouTube channel, the team discussed why they believe the Cybertruck will fail to be an effective mode of off-road transportation. They highlight its heavy-weight and low-body design as two of the reasons it will fall short of impressively navigating through rocks and trails.

 



Read Article


If You Think You Are Going Off Roading In That New Cybertruck, You Got Another Thing Coming

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

The Cybertruck is just a flavor of the moment like a new iPhone.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/13/2020 2:32:51 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

carloslassiter

Are you one of those guys who still has a flip phone?

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 4/13/2020 2:36:43 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]