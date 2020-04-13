If You Think You Are Going Off Roading In That New Cybertruck, You Got Another Thing Coming

The Tesla Cybertruck is, without a doubt, one of the most discussed vehicles in recent memory. The pickup’s polarizing and robust design has vehicle fanatics raving about the possibility of changing the tune of the American truck market today. In a recently published video from The Fast Lane Car YouTube channel, the team discussed why they believe the Cybertruck will fail to be an effective mode of off-road transportation. They highlight its heavy-weight and low-body design as two of the reasons it will fall short of impressively navigating through rocks and trails.