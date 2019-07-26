If You Were In Market For German Vehicle Which One Would YOU Buy RIGHT NOW?

The last 48 months in the car business has been volatile to say the least and only a gambler would think they know where the business is going to end up in the next two years.



Products and technologies are changing fast so we thought we take the temperature of the market right now.



Tesla has been a major disruptor especially to the German car companies.



But they'll tell you "Our great electrics are here or coming soon" but we ponder are as many people waiting for those as they claim?



So Spies, tell us.



If you were in the market for a German Car RIGHT NOW or in say the next 90 days, WHICH brand and model would you be throwing down your hard earned dollars on?





