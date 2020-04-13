If You Were President, How Would You Restart The Car Industry?

As the global health crisis pivots toward becoming an economic one, the automotive industry is understandably eager to know when it can begin producing cars again.

The situation isn’t going to be as easy as throwing open a few breaker boxes and giving the thumbs up. A mile-long list of problems, many of which lack easy answers, will first have to be tackled before things return to normal.

Supply chains will be slow to move — and potentially severed — as other nations wait longer to walk back social distancing measures. Not all factories will resume operation at the same time, and not all parts suppliers or shipping agencies will have made it through the coronavirus pandemic intact. It’s also uncertain how quickly customers will return to the market. In tougher financial times, customers may remain hesitant in making large purchases; meanwhile, localized quarantines will undoubtedly continue suppressing sales in certain markets. Then we have the elephant in the room — the vast amount of money this colossal reboot is going to require.


bnilhome

Restarting the car industry will not be a simple task, but here are a few things to do.

1. Focus on the macro-economy first and getting people back to work. We had the best economy in the world and the lowest unemployment for minority groups, and when people are working they have a reliable income to spend on large purchases like new cars. Getting consumer confidence back up should be a top priority.

2. Offer tax incentives to encourage consumers to buy vehicles in 2020. This will help build up demand for vehicles and get factories and supply chains back to work.

3. Incentivize supply chains/industries to move back to the US (from China or other parts of the world). This will again help bring more good-paying jobs to the US and will minimize our dependence on foreign bodies.

