If You're A Ford F-150 Fan, Then You'll Be VERY Happy About This News Coming In June.

Everyone is chirping about their disappointment that because of the pandemic the 2021 Ford Bronco launch got delayed until further notice.



But people are forgetting about the next gen F-150 launch that was ALSO supposed to happen. Because that is Ford's MOST important vehicle. If they screw that part of the business up the whole Ford business implodes.



So this will be good news to to all of you F-150 fans.



Thanks to some good work over at F150gen14.com the first prototypes were built on 4/22.



And dealer order banks will open on 6/15.



More info on models and engines:



MODELS:

* 2021 F-150 (Gasoline)

* 2021 F-150 (Hybrid)

* 2022 F-150 BEV (Full Electric)

* 2022 F-150 Raptor



ENGINES:

* 2.7L-4V V6 Gasoline (325 HP)

* 3.3L-TIVCT V6 Gasoline (290 HP)

* 3.5L-GTDI V6 Gasoline (375 HP)

* 3.5L HEV V6 Electric (TBD)

* 3.0L-4V V6 Diesel (TBD)

* 5.0L-4V V8 Gasoline (395)



You can also see more photos over there by clicking the link.





