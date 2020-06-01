Impessed Or Depressed? Rapper Cardi B And Offest Are Amassing An Impressive Car Collection

Agent009 submitted on 1/6/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:32:16 PM

1 user comments | Views : 590 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.iheart.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The "Clout" rapper took to Instagram Stories to show fans her and her husband's massive car collection that features some of the most expensive cars in the world.

First up, Cardi showed off her "dusty" Lamborghini. "It's the summertime and we haven't used it. And it's a convertible. Lambo — my car," she said in the video while showing the bright blue vehicle. In a second clip, the "Press" rapper gave fans a look at her Lambo truck that matches her blue convertible Lambo. "Husband wrapped it for me," she explained before singing "Lam truck, Lam truck."

 



Read Article


Impessed Or Depressed? Rapper Cardi B And Offest Are Amassing An Impressive Car Collection

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

skytop

Who cares? Not me.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 1/6/2020 12:49:21 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]