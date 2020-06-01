Impessed Or Depressed? Rapper Cardi B And Offest Are Amassing An Impressive Car Collection

The "Clout" rapper took to Instagram Stories to show fans her and her husband's massive car collection that features some of the most expensive cars in the world.

First up, Cardi showed off her "dusty" Lamborghini. "It's the summertime and we haven't used it. And it's a convertible. Lambo — my car," she said in the video while showing the bright blue vehicle. In a second clip, the "Press" rapper gave fans a look at her Lambo truck that matches her blue convertible Lambo. "Husband wrapped it for me," she explained before singing "Lam truck, Lam truck."



