In 2018 Elon Musk Threatened To Build A Site That Calls Out FAKE NEWS And Writers. Is This Needed MORE Than EVER TODAY?

You see the news and it frustrates you. Because when you boil it all down there really are no more journalists anymore, just activists and party pushers no matter WHICH side they cover. But seeing Fox is the only major network that leans right, it's more visible on the left leaning sites, which are the majority in 2020.



And we're NOT just talking politics here, we're talking about ALL subjects, especially cars in this case.



When I started Auto Spies and first saw behind the curtain in this biz it blew my mind to find out that the game is ALL bought and paid for. Not direct bribes from a company to a writer (although that HAS happened) but things like, you get first access to say the new Corvette IF you make it your COVER story when we launch. Or we picked your product as car if the year and it's EXPECTED ad dollars and other considerations will show up as a thank you note. We joke here that the Car of The Year awards are the best awards money can buy. Because they ARE.



So it was refreshing to read Elon Musk call them out in this 2018 article.



"The holier-than-thou hypocrisy of big media companies who lay claim to the truth, but publish only enough to sugarcoat the lie, is why the public no longer respects them," Musk said.



Musk added that he'd start a website that would evaluate "the core truth of any article & track the credibility score over time of each journalist, editor & publication."



"Anytime anyone criticizes the media, the media shrieks 'You’re just like Trump!' Why do you think he got elected in the first place? Because no ones believes you any more. You lost your credibility a long time ago."



In another tweet, Musk wrote that the problem with the media was that journalists were under pressure to draw attention to their stories and bring their publications advertising dollars.



"Tricky situation, as Tesla doesn’t advertise, but fossil fuel companies & gas/diesel car companies are among world’s biggest advertisers," Musk wrote.



So do you agree with him? SHOULD he do that and if not him who should?



Spies, discuss...





