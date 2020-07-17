In 2020, They Are SO Good. So WHY Don’t HYBRIDS Get The LOVE They DESERVE?

It seems like in every article you read about cars in the comments or questions SOMEONE always has to ask "Will there be an ELECTRIC version?"



For many, it wouldn't matter if the answer 100% of the time was yes, there is still NO chance that same person would EVER buy one if there was.



And it was funny when I posted this article about should Ford have announced an EV version of the Bronco many of the media people I know were like dude, there was no need to even HINT there might be a "Bronco Mach-E" version. I respectfully said watch the comments and within minutes, they started to come in. YES, 100% there should be an EV version and I'm disappointed they didn't say one is in development!



Again, they're never going to BUY an EV version of the Bronco, but it's a must those questions MUST be asked.



We won't see an EV Bronco for a long time if ever but there IS a chance there COULD be a hybrid version.



But for those asking that will NEVER be enough. If it's not FULL EV you're a lying, dog-faced pony soldier to them. Or something like that.



And I have to say it mystifies me. Because I love hybrids MORE than full EV's. Leased my two '00's 2019 Fusion Hybrids and they absolutely LOVE them. 44mpg around town and zero trade off. And the funny thing was the lease price was LESS than the gas version!



Seeing I will do limited off-roading in my Bronco and virtually NEVER do extreme stuff, I would 100% buy the hybrid version if there was one.



So tell us Spies, WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH GOOD OLD FASHIONED HYBRIDS? And WHY don't they get the praise they deserve?



