In Today's Apple Store, Amazon Prime Style World, WHY Is Dealing With Car Dealers STILL A Horror Show?

Agent001 submitted on 8/19/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:01:31 PM

2 user comments | Views : 580 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

I love randomly going out and checking out car dealers in different areas of the country to feel the pulse of the business and hear the latest sales pitches.



And this morning, I was reading an interesting article on a guy who owned a lot of car dealerships that sold most of them in 2016, because he saw the business as a "Horror Show'.

Well, after my visit to a local Hyundai dealership, I can report the 'Horror Show', is still in full effect.

Lack of product knowledge, shady website ads and a puzzle as complex as reaching a human being at Google when you try to figure out the 'bottom line' price are just part of the dentist-like experience.

In the words of George Costanza from Seifeld, "It's like enthering the THUNDERDOME."

I felt sorry for the sales guy because you could read the un-comfort of having to do business this way in his face.

Which made me wonder...With people having years of experience of things like going to the Apple store, odering something on Prime and having on their doorstep in less than an hour, WHY does THIS experience STILL exist when you go to the car dealer?

EVERY step of the way is a hassle at the car dealer. From the moment you walk in to the moment you leave. And if you think it's over once you've negotiated the deal, oh no, you're about to go into the finance office to deal with the grim reaper hammering you on LoJacks and warranties.

Spies, tell us WHY must it be this way? It MUST be working because it's not only going on at the Hyundai dealer I visited.







Read Article


In Today's Apple Store, Amazon Prime Style World, WHY Is Dealing With Car Dealers STILL A Horror Show?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Hmm. I have bought / leased 3 vehicles. 2 Toyota's and a BMW. Never was it a hassle or a hardship. I feel sorry for those who have had the opposite experience.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 8/19/2019 4:24:41 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

PUGPROUD

While the service departments in my area tend to be excellent the sales departments are generally poor to pathetic. Lack of product knowledge, no follow up, appointment scheduling errors, no returned calls, etc etc. After you blow them off because of issues they created they hound you trying to get you back to the dealership. I now go to dealers only for test drives and do all ordering on the internet without giving out my phone number.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 8/19/2019 4:52:36 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]