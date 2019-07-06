In YOUR Opinion, WHICH Automaker Do YOU Believe Is The Furthest OFF MISSION Today?

When you think of a brand, and in this case an automaker, typically one or two things come to mind.



BMW? The Ultimate Driving Machine.



Ferrari? Racing heritage.



McLaren? Bringing F1 technology to the road.



Mercedes? Comfort.



Lexus? Luxurious and reliable.



You get the gist.



Recently, I was just running through the auto manufacturer's brands and something struck me. Most of these brands really don't align with their current status or product lineup.



In fact, it seems like many companies have taken extreme measures to essentially rebrand themselves in recent years. It's a bit of a head scratcher given how some companies have moved away from their bread and butter.



That said, I was left wondering: WHICH automaker do YOU believe is the furthest OFF MISSION today? Who is the most lost at sea, Spies?





