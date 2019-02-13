IndyCar Practice Times At COTA Are Coming In About 14 Seconds SLOWER Than Formula 1

Agent009 submitted on 2/13/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:19:39 AM

7 user comments | Views : 936 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The results are in.

At long last, race fans will finally have a way to directly compare the speeds of Formula One cars against IndyCars. As IndyCar’s first testing sessions come to a close at Circuit of the Americas, it seems like as good a time as any to see how these two open wheel series compare.

One of the big arguments as to why IndyCar wouldn’t race at COTA was, for a while, that it would show how much slower IndyCars were than F1 cars, thus making IndyCar look like a foolish, small potatoes series next to the grandiose international series that is Formula One.



Read Article


IndyCar Practice Times At COTA Are Coming In About 14 Seconds SLOWER Than Formula 1

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Jazzyjazz

We see Tesla lemming proclaim a Tesla Model S far exceeds all peformance measures of a Corvette....

Let's see a Tesla do 10 laps of this circuit against a Corvette. Hell, A Civic Type R.

Jazzyjazz (View Profile)

Posted on 2/13/2019 11:50:49 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

atc98092

And what pray tell does Tesla have to do with this article?

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/13/2019 12:11:40 PM | | Votes: 1   

Jazzyjazz

Isn't this a Tesla blog.

Jazzyjazz (View Profile)

Posted on 2/13/2019 12:33:19 PM | | Votes: 1   

PUGPROUD

14 seconds on a racetrack is an eternity but F1 is the pinnacle of all racing.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 2/13/2019 12:32:50 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

valhallakey

It is the pinnacle that is regulated to death. They need to loosen up and let competition drive innovation. You used to see very interesting advances like the Williams wonder wings in the early 90s or the Tyrrell 6 wheeled car, pneumatic valve springs and on and on. Now it seems like innovation has been stifled due to over regulation. Regulations can be good for safety, to provide for some competitiveness, but F1 has gone way too far IMHO.

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 2/13/2019 12:41:14 PM | | Votes: 3   

PUGPROUD

Don't disagree with you valhallakey. However without some caps only a couple teams could afford to compete in an unlimited class. Times have changed. Not like years ago when one off home built roadsters built in small garages in California could compete and win the Indy 500. It takes mega bucks today just to make the rear of a grid.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 2/13/2019 3:03:50 PM | | Votes: 1   

mpls

Indy cars are hesvily specced so the racing is closer.. if Indy was more open to technical freedom, I donlt see why the Americans can't make cars as fast as F1 cars...

mpls (View Profile)

Posted on 2/13/2019 3:04:12 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]