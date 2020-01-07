Ineos Grenadier: Did The REAL New Defender Just Get Released? But Just NOT From Land Rover.

It looks a lot like a mix of Wrangler, Defender, G-Class and Jimny, not to mention the all-new Ford Bronco.



The styling has a level of butchness not strictly required by the ‘form over function’ ethos. It’s very boxy, with prominent wheelarches, low-ish bonnet, near-flat glass, external door hinges, rubbing strip/utility rail along the sides, asymmetrical rear doors, a ladder to the roof, exposed tie bars, tow hooks front and rear, bash plates and steel wheels.



‘We looked at other 4x4s, we looked at tractors, helicopters, all sorts of different really hard-working vehicles, and took inspiration. Then we started designing this very honest, uncomplicated vehicle.’



There are two engines, a petrol and a diesel, both 3.0-litre straight-sixes from BMW.





