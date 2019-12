If you’re a car dealership and one of your loyal customers, who also happens to be the town’s mayor, says they want an electric vehicle, well then you best figure out a way to fulfill that order even if all of your products are powered by gasoline.

Such was the case recently in Sherbrooke, Quebec, where mayor Steve Lussier was in need of a zero emissions ride. Rather than lose him as a client, the local Infiniti dealership proudly sold him a Tesla Model 3.