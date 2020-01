Infiniti’s winter of discontent was only one chapter in their miserable 2019 story. Nissan’s premium brand struggled mightily last year, with sales taking a hit to the tune of 21% overall, and it posted a shocking 38% deficit in December compared to the same period in 2018. Naturally, the brand's executives are scrambling to stop the bleeding however they can, and now it seems like they are considering a vehicle subscription service.



