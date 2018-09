Infiniti’s future cars will be “fun to drive”, at least according to design boss Karim Habib. Fun to drive, with a focus on electric propulsion and bolder design, too.

When asked how the Japanese luxury brand could differentiate itself in a very competitive marketplace, he conceded that “it’s tough”.

“We’re a luxury brand, but we’re also one of the smallest, if not the smallest of the main players. So yes, we have to do something that’s not out there.”