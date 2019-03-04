Infiniti Teases Electrified Sports Sedan Concept For Shanghai

Auto Shanghai 2019 is right around the corner. Specifically, the big show in China kicks off in a couple of weeks and automakers are ramping up with teasers for new vehicle and concept car debuts. Infiniti’s hot-off-the-press announcement falls into the latter category, in the form of a sports sedan concept called the Qs Inspiration.



With this being just a teaser, we’re only given a look at the car’s backside and even then, it’s pretty much a case study of black-and-white photography. It bears some resemblance to the Q Inspiration Concept sedan (featured in the gallery below) the automaker revealed at the Detroit Auto Show in January 2018, notably with the thin taillights, pointed rear glass, and vertical side vents flanking the prominent Infiniti lettering. If you look extremely close on the lower right side you can see a bit of definition to the black region of the lower fascia, though with this being billed as a sports sedan we suspect the actual car will feature some sort of diffuser in that area.



