Infiniti Topples Lexus In Dealer Service Rankings - Buick Tops Mass Market Brands

Infiniti unseated Lexus as the top luxury brand, and Buick repeated as the top mass-market make in J. D. Power's annual scorecard of satisfaction with dealership service departments. Overall, the industry posted its biggest one-year gain on the study since 2012.

Infiniti raised its score 15 points to 876 out of 1,000 in the 2018 U.S. Customer Service Index Study released Thursday. (See tables below.) It had done no better than sixth place in each of the past three years, including a below-average score in 2016.







