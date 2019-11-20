Investing In The American Dream? Mustang Mach E To Be Built In Mexico Not The US

Agent009 submitted on 11/20/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:43:58 AM

0 user comments | Views : 408 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Naming its first all-electric crossover the Mustang Mach-E is certainly a controversial decision for Ford, as the new model does not have much in common with the iconic pony car, besides some styling references.

 

It’s the first time the Mustang name has been used on anything but a two-door car and Ford is hoping the nameplate will help its first all-electric SUV stand out from the competition. It’s a two-way street, however, since the move could also dilute the appeal of the nameplate if it proves unsuccessful.



Read Article


Investing In The American Dream? Mustang Mach E To Be Built In Mexico Not The US

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]