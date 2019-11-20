Investing In The American Dream? Mustang Mach E To Be Built In Mexico Not The US

Naming its first all-electric crossover the Mustang Mach-E is certainly a controversial decision for Ford, as the new model does not have much in common with the iconic pony car, besides some styling references.

It’s the first time the Mustang name has been used on anything but a two-door car and Ford is hoping the nameplate will help its first all-electric SUV stand out from the competition. It’s a two-way street, however, since the move could also dilute the appeal of the nameplate if it proves unsuccessful.