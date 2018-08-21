Investor Urges Tesla To Partner With Apple - Does That Make Sense?

There have been rumors of Tesla and Apple partnering up for years, but now they are intensifying in light of Elon Musk pushing to take Tesla private.

Ross Gerber activist Tesla investor is even now calling for Apple to take a stake in Tesla as part of the ongoing discussions for a take-private deal.

But does it make sense?



Gerber went on CNBC yesterday to argue that Apple should get involved because he sees Tesla’s current issues as being operational and that’s one of the Cupertino company’s biggest strengths.