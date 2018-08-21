Investor Urges Tesla To Partner With Apple - Does That Make Sense?

There have been rumors of Tesla and Apple partnering up for years, but now they are intensifying in light of Elon Musk pushing to take Tesla private.

Ross Gerber activist Tesla investor is even now calling for Apple to take a stake in Tesla as part of the ongoing discussions for a take-private deal.

But does it make sense?

Gerber went on CNBC yesterday to argue that Apple should get involved because he sees Tesla’s current issues as being operational and that’s one of the Cupertino company’s biggest strengths.



fifty

C L I C K

fifty (View Profile)

Posted on 8/21/2018 2:48:35 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

bw5011

Apple might be the most valuable company in the world but they are horrible. Their technology is not innovative and they just overcharge the small % of customers they do have. I think Tesla shouldn't look to Apple and I think they will be fine without Apple. If they want to merge with an outside company they should look at one of the automotive companies.
Please do your research on market share vs competition before saying something crazy.

bw5011 (View Profile)

Posted on 8/21/2018 2:52:16 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TomM

Sure - when Tesla goes Belly UP - Apple could move in and use their facilities to make an I-car. Cheaper than starting from scratch!

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 8/21/2018 3:56:21 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

