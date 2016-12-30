Investors Rally As Speculation Of The Sale Of Maserati And Alfa Romeo Begin To Swirl

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), shrugging off negative news about the possibility of a big recall, has become an unlikely investor favorite, propelled by hopes the premium subsidiaries Maserati and Alfa Romeo might be sold to pay off huge debt, and the more proven profitability of the Jeep brand.

From April through most of September the FCA share price drifted slowly lower, but has moved steadily higher since then to its current near 9 euro price, pretty much regaining the level it attained one year ago, according to Reuters data. That's a 65% runup from the lows. A downward blip after news the government is investigating 1 million Ram pickups and Dodge SUVs for rolling away after being left in “Park” mode was shrugged aside.