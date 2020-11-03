Is Cadillac's Latest HIGH FLYING Approach To Its All-new EV, The Celestiq, GENIUS or DUMB?

Of last week's news surrounding General Motors' "EV" day, one of the most perplexing announcements came in form of the all-new electric flagship sedan, the Celestiq.



Initially, it was due to the name. Simply put, it sucks. Now though, we may have a bigger concern.



That's because it's becoming clear that Cadillac is going to be extremely ambitious. It will be hand built locally with only several hundred copies to be sold on an annual basis. Expect it to have a range of about 400 miles and hit 60 mph in under 3 seconds.



So far, so good. Right? This is where it goes pear shaped.



According to reports it will cost upwards of $200,000. Yes. You read that correctly.



$200,000. For a Cadillac.



We've got to ask: Is this a GENIUS move or straight up DUMB?







Cadillac has every reason to be timid when it comes to its forthcoming electric flagship sedan. The company's first foray into electrification—the Volt-based ELR—was a stunning flop. Its sedan lineup as a whole is struggling. And its tech-forward CT6 flagship sedan is now officially dead. No matter; the company is pushing forward with a top-shelf electric sedan. It won't be cheap.



According to Wall Street Journal autos reporter Mike Colias on Twitter, Cadillac President Steve Carlisle said that the upcoming Celestiq will have a six-figure price tag. "[A]nd it won’t have a 1 in front of it," Carlisle added. That puts the lower bound of the price at $200,000...



Read Article