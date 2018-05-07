Is Consumer Reports Bullying The Industry To Sell Magazines?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has no reluctance in lashing out at journalists. Or Wall Street analysts. Or employees.

But when Consumer Reports opened its mouth about Tesla's Model 3 sedan, Musk listened. He quickly went to work to resolve the issues the 82-year-old magazine raised with the latest Tesla model. The response was notable for its swiftness, and it spoke volumes about Consumer Reports' influence.

Judging by what many have said about the Yonkers, New York-based company, Musk may not have had much of a choice but to address its concerns. Since it was founded in 1936, the magazine's thorough evaluations of cars and other products have been an indispensable guide for generations of consumers.