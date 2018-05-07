Is Consumer Reports Bullying The Industry To Sell Magazines?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has no reluctance in lashing out at journalists.

Or Wall Street analysts. Or employees.

But when Consumer Reports opened its mouth about Tesla's Model 3 sedan, Musk listened. He quickly went to work to resolve the issues the 82-year-old magazine raised with the latest Tesla model. The response was notable for its swiftness, and it spoke volumes about Consumer Reports' influence.

Judging by what many have said about the Yonkers, New York-based company, Musk may not have had much of a choice but to address its concerns. Since it was founded in 1936, the magazine's thorough evaluations of cars and other products have been an indispensable guide for generations of consumers.



User Comments

222max

Because most of the average consumer base doesn't really give a whit about Wall Street or politics when it comes to their choice of a car but they do care what the leading consumer magazine says.

TomM

Consumer reports has rated LOTS of cars poorly - and that has not stopped the consumers from buying them. Consumer Reports have also rated several poor selling cars VERY highly (Chevy Impala was once called the best tested that year) - but it sold less than the worse version it replaced.

While there are some who will follow some others opinions blindly - that number appears to be falling from year to year. The problem remains - testing cars is still largely SUBJECTIVE - and your point of view makes a great deal of difference. Consumer reports tests tend to favor Boring Reliable Transportation Appliances - not performance/handling vehicles.

