Is Dodge Teasing A Wide Bodied Charger SRT?

Dodge released a teaser video this morning of a Charger SRT, shrouded by a sheet flapping in the wind.

Though covered, the visible cues point to the previously-spied widebody Charger. The video is titled, “Something big is coming…”, so they’re not exactly leaving much to the imagination.

The front bumper looks to ready depart from the current SRT Charger design by incorporating a snout akin to that found on the SRT Durango. The lower outer air inlets grow considerably larger and more aggressive, as well.



MDarringer

It's probably the "totally new" Charger's look (that will be the current one barely restyled) all pimpled out in SRT form.

The Charger and Challenger are big sellers that need to be replaced.

CANADIANCOMMENTS

@MD Yes very long in the tooth, but if they are selling then they are bringing in the maximum amount of profitability they can leveraging old investments and old tooling. This is from the Toyota play book as you well know. I never liked the Charger much. A lighter smaller Challenger would be well received.

