Is Elon Musk Living In FANTASY Land About His Hyperloop Project OR Is It The Next-gen Way Of Transportation?

Elon Musk just tweeted that his Boring Company tunnel project has received “verbal [government] approval” to build a hyperloop connecting New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, DC.



While we work to verify his claim, Musk is continuing to tweet more details about the project. The hyperloop, an ultrafast method of travel first developed by Musk in 2013, would only take 29 minutes to travel between New York City and DC, he claims. And it would feature “up to a dozen or more” access points via elevator in each city.



Musk famously released his hyperloop concept as an open-source white paper in 2013, arguing that he was too busy with his companies Tesla and SpaceX to devote energy to it. Since then, Musk has grown increasingly frustrated with surface-level transportation, as evidenced by his tunnel project dubbed the Boring Company...







