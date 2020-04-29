Is Elon Musk Now Donald Trump’s Strongest Business Ally? Calls California “Fascist”!

You need to drop everything you’re doing and listen to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s unscripted rant on the Q1 financial results conference call.



Musk called California’s stay-at-home order “fascist” and called on the government to “give people back their goddamn freedom.”.



Never in my life have I heard a large public company CEO take on the horns of his political enemy -- California Governor Newsom -- in such harsh language.



By calling this California policy “fascist”, Musk basically equated Governor Newsom with Benito Mussolini, the personification and embodiment of fascism.



Elon Musk now cemented himself as President Trump’s biggest business ally by far, and I offer three suggestions as to what Musk may do next to take this to the next level.



Read full article at the link....





Read Article