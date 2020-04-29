Is Elon Musk Now Donald Trump’s Strongest Business Ally? Calls California “Fascist”!

Agent001 submitted on 4/29/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:22:45 PM

6 user comments | Views : 576 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: seekingalpha.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

You need to drop everything you’re doing and listen to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s unscripted rant on the Q1 financial results conference call.



Musk called California’s stay-at-home order “fascist” and called on the government to “give people back their goddamn freedom.”.

Never in my life have I heard a large public company CEO take on the horns of his political enemy -- California Governor Newsom -- in such harsh language.

By calling this California policy “fascist”, Musk basically equated Governor Newsom with Benito Mussolini, the personification and embodiment of fascism.

Elon Musk now cemented himself as President Trump’s biggest business ally by far, and I offer three suggestions as to what Musk may do next to take this to the next level.

Read full article at the link....


Read Article


Is Elon Musk Now Donald Trump’s Strongest Business Ally? Calls California “Fascist”!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

SanJoseDriver

I listened to the whole thing live, some of the quotes in there are pretty epic. The article doesn't even mention the f-bomb. Check out Elon's tweets today for actual California stats. Every prediction on resources needed for the virus has been off by an insane margin and hospitals are now furloughing and cutting salaries of medical workers to stay in business.

They are also treating every death of a patient that has COVID as a COVID death regardless of the cause for a greatly increased payout. Gunshot wound? COVID. Heart attack? COVID. Eaten by a bear? COVID. Now the bear has COVID too, let's also throw that into the stats.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 4/29/2020 10:41:07 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

SanJoseDriver

The exact quote in case you're curious was that the shelter in place orders are:

"breaking people's freedoms in ways that are horrible and wrong and not why people came to America or built this country. What the fuck."

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 4/29/2020 11:02:59 PM | | Votes: 1   

runninglogan1

Musk knows about electric cars. He knows about rockets. He's clueless about virology and should shut his trap and quit digging his own hole again.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/29/2020 10:47:56 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

SanJoseDriver

He's pretty good at math, science, physics, stats. He might have been off by not having cases by the end of April, but if we imposed no restrictions perhaps we could be Japan right now (look up what did and what their death toll is).

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 4/29/2020 11:05:54 PM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

California is a fascist-socialist Gestapo. Governor wiggle dick wants to run for President in 2024, but Auntie Nancy the alcoholic, denture-sucking bitch won't be able to buy it for him. Trump will destroy her after his re-election. You can already see the physical toll it's taking on the old whore.

As for Gavvypants, he's about to have people openly defying him in the state and THAT will turn people against him. Even the Alt-Left here hates him.

He doesn't realize it but he is making it easy for a Republican to unseat him in the 2022 election.

We're lawyering up as a precaution.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/29/2020 10:52:16 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

FAQMD

What I am waiting to see is how Newport Beach, CA responds to CA Governor Newsom's threat to shut down Newport Beach beaches ...

There is a lot of wealthy and conservative folk still left in Newport Beach ... LOL

"California Governor Gavin Newsom threatened at his daily briefing Monday to beef up enforcement of Coronavirus lockdown restrictions after thousands of people flocked to Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Doheny State Beach and San Clemente beaches amid a summer-like heatwave over the weekend."

https://californiaglobe.com/section-2/gov-newsom-scolds-beachgoers-threatens-to-extend-stay-home-order/

FAQMD (View Profile)

Posted on 4/29/2020 11:18:36 PM | | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]